Archos is bringing affordable 4G tablets and smartphones to CES

Archos has announced it will bring a new range of affordable 4G-ready Android smartphones and tablets to CES 2015, including devices as cheap as $80 (about £50, AU$100).

Leading the company's smartphone charge is the Archos Diamond, a $200 (about £130, AU$250) phone with an octa-core processor, a 5-inch 1080p IPS display, 16GB of storage, 2GB of memory, and a 16-megapixel camera.

The French company says the Diamond is "the best 4G smartphone ever under $200."

Following close behind is the $150 (about £100, AU$185) Archos 80b Helium, a tablet with a 1.5GHz quad-core processor and a focus on multimedia.

Down the chain

Archos also promised to show off more smartphones and tablets in the Helium line, including the 45b, 50b and 50c phones and the 70 and 101 tablets, at CES 2015.

It's unclear what version of Android these gadgets will launch with, but considering their specs and prices they'll likely prove tempting even if it's not the most current OS.