One of the best VR games gets a sequel next year – but where does PSVR 2 fit in?

Moss: Book 2 is coming next year, meaning we're getting a sequel to one of the best PSVR games ever made. The original Moss made a splash on PSVR when it launched in 2018. Much like the phenomenal Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, it stood out from the crowd by being a fully fledged VR title for PlayStation's headset that wasn't simply a tech demo or port of a non-VR game.

As reported by IGN, Moss: Book 2 is currently slated for a Spring 2022 launch on PS4 and PSVR. The plot looks to build on what the first game established, with our stalwart mouse protagonist, Quill, trapped in a castle. Much like the first game, she'll go between solving creative puzzles and engaging in combat with all sorts of deadly creatures. You can check out the announcement trailer below.

Developer Polyarc's official website doesn't have too much info on the game at present, besides a brief plot synopsis. From this, we can gather that Quill is taking the fight to the Arcane on their own doorstep, and she'll be joined by new and old allies both, which is a wonderful touch.

And if you've long since ditched your PS4 for a shiny new PS5, fear not, as the PSVR headset is still compatible with Sony's current-gen machine. That's a great thing for VR fans eagerly anticipating the launch of PSVR 2, currently slated for a release in late 2022.

Analysis: How does PSVR 2 fit in?

It's great to see that the original PSVR is still being supported by some of its best developers. However, we can only imagine that many of them are shifting focus to PSVR 2. After all, Sony confirmed via an official blog post that "the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality." We take this to mean that developers are already hard at work on new PSVR 2 games.

We'd like to think that Moss: Book 2 will eventually be a part of that PSVR 2 roster, as well, either via an enhanced port or compatibility with the new VR headset at the very least.

It's curious, then, that Polyarc would choose to launch the sequel to its marquee title for the original headset. Perhaps the developer always had the first PSVR in mind when developing Moss: Book 2, as it was likely in the works long before Sony's followup headset was announced.

With that in mind, we certainly hope Polyarc has more projects in mind for PSVR 2, whether that be a future Moss title or the beginning of an entirely new series. Either way, we're eagerly looking forward to what the developer has in store for the future of not just PSVR 2, but PS5 as a whole.