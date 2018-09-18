Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti leaves Titan Xp in the dust in leaked Final Fantasy XV benchmarks

The benchmark leaks for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards are coming thick and fast now, with the launch of the first offering about to happen, and the latest spillage comes from the game Final Fantasy XV.

Both the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 2080 (which will be the first card to arrive on shelves later this week) have appeared in the database of Final Fantasy XV benchmarks, so we can see how they perform against Nvidia’s current mightiest GPUs.

At 4K resolution with high-quality graphics settings, the RTX 2080 Ti managed to amass a score of 5,897, beating out Nvidia’s Titan V (the heavyweight offering that uses Volta architecture) which racked up a tally of 5,220 (remember that’s a GPU aimed at AI and machine learning crunching, but nonetheless it’s a very powerful card that costs a few grand). And the RTX 2080 Ti easily outdid the Titan Xp which recorded a score of 4,756.

As for the RTX 2080, that hit 4,589 points, so it came very close to equaling the Titan Xp, just falling 167 points short. Some previous leaks – 3DMark’s Timespy for example – have indicated that the RTX 2080 could be slightly faster than the Titan Xp.

It seems clear enough that assuming these various benchmarks are on the money, the vanilla RTX 2080 will be a match for the outgoing Titan Xp – which is a beast of a GPU for gaming.

As for the current-gen GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, that scored 4,441 (these results are at stock clocks), so the RTX 2080 eased past that.

Same story

With the resolution changed to 2,560 x 1,440 (again on high-quality), it was a very similar story, with the RTX 2080 Ti managing to hit 10,308, compared to the Titan V’s 8,823 and the Titan Xp on 8,316. The RTX 2080 was again slightly behind the Titan Xp with a result of 8,171, with the GTX 1080 Ti scoring 7,788.

What we have to bear in mind is that the Titan Xp launched last year at a chunky asking price of $1,200 (£1,159 in the UK, which is around AU$2,100), and the RTX 2080 will be priced at $799 (£749, AU$1,199) when it arrives on September 20.

The RTX 2080 Ti will carry a price tag of $1,199 (£1,099, AU$1,899) and was also supposed to debut on that day, but sadly it’s been delayed by a week.

Via Wccftech.com