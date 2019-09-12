NordVPN Teams is a VPN solution for businesses

VPNs have grown increasingly popular among business users who work remotely and need to access company resources securely which is why NordVPN has announced that it is creating a new VPN solution dedicated to business clients.

NordVPN Teams will provide users with a full range of features aimed at ensuring advanced digital protection and convenience for SMBs, remote teams and freelancers. The company's CMO Marty P. Kamden explained what prompted its decision to create NordVPN Teams, saying:

“Even though NordVPN is recognized and awarded as one of the best VPN services, initially it was created for personal needs. However, the number of our business clients is growing every day, and we wanted to create a product that can better meet their needs and expectations. That’s how NordVPN Teams was born.”

NordVPN Teams

NordVPN is known for being easy-to-use and the company plans to make its business VPN solution just as accessible with an emphasis on effective access management. A convenient control panel will allow business users to add team members, create user groups, manage team permissions, select default servers for their teams, assign dedicated gateways and more.

NordVPN Teams will also retain many of the best features of its consumer version including 256-bit military-grade encryption, a kill switch, CyberSec, automatic connection on Wi-Fi networks and the company's award-winning 24/7 customer support with a dedicated manager.

When the company's business VPN solution becomes generally available later this year, it will be available on all major platforms.

NordVPN Teams is currently in the closed beta stage but interested users can begin signing up for early access on the service's official website.