New GoDaddy tool will help businesses master social media

Top web hosting and domain registration provider GoDaddy has introduced a link in bio tool as the latest feature in its studio app.

Competing with Linktree and Luma, GoDaddy’s bio linking solution was created to help businesses promote their important websites on social media .

With the new free tool, GoDaddy customers can organize links in a mini-site, as the web hosting provider focuses its efforts on keeping business owners on-brand online.

Maximum social engagement

GoDaddy’s link in bio tool works across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest boards, as well as YouTube and TikTok channels.

“There are countless ways for small business owners to connect with potential customers online,” said GoDaddy in a blog post (opens in new tab).

“As the constellation of places a business can show up to customers grows, the number of links it needs to share grows along with it.”

With no web design skills required, GoDaddy’s link in bio tool enables businesses to display an unlimited number of links in their social media bio.

The tool lets users add, remove and reorganize links in any order and comes with a variety of templates, photos, fonts, content and colors available in the GoDaddy studio app.

A new feature called Color Palette is currently available on iOS, with GoDaddy announcing its plans to extend availability on Android in the coming months.

Launched in February 2022, the GoDaddy studio app is a photo editing mobile application that allows users to add text to images and alter colors, fonts and backgrounds to create branded content from a smartphone.