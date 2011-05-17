TechRadar launches new tablet reviews channel

TechRadar, the UK's leading tech news and reviews site, has launched tablets@techradar, the definitive destination for tablet news, reviews and features.

With the burgeoning tablet market set to grow and grow, it only seemed right that we dedicate a section of TechRadar to all things slate-related.

Sponsored by HTC, the channel is packed with tablet news, as well as in-depth expert reviews of all the latest tablets.

Tablets@techradar has been designed to make it your tablet buying decision easy as possible.

Apple may have kick-started the tablet revolution with the iPad 2, but with many more Android devices coming out and the arrival of tablets from big-name companies like the Samsung Galaxy Tab, The BlackBerry PlayBook and LG Optimus Pad, there's more choice than ever before.

Whether by price or by brand, you can easily search and find out everything you need to know in our extensive reviews database.

So head over to tablets@techradar and check out the new tablets channel now.