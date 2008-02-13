BenQ MID: touchscreen shaker maker

We checked out the BenQ Mobile Internet Device at CES earlier this year

BenQ has just launched its first Mobile Internet Device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The BenQ Mobile Internet Device features a 4.8-inch touchscreen with 1024 x 600 resolution, plus Wi-Fi and HSDPA connectivity. Most interesting of all is the shake control system – you shake the device in your hand when you want to control menus, minimise/maximise navigation windows etc.

Sliding your finger across the screen makes the startup icons on the desktop kick into action, and the screen is big enough for browsing websites without having to tilt the screen horizontally for a better view.

There’s also a 0.3-megapixel webcam, Intel's Menlow platform with a Silverthorne processor, and a ‘simple and ergonomic user interface’.

There’s no word on availability or pricing details yet.