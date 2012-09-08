Amazon snubs Google for Kindle Fire HD, Bing is default search provider

Nice win for Bing as it replaces Google on Kindle Fire HD

Microsoft's Bing will be the default search provider on the new Amazon Kindle Fire HD tablets.

Bing will replace Google, which was the default provider on the original Kindle Fire.

The discovery was made by the Ubergizmo site during a hands-on with the new 7-inch and 8.9-inch Android tablets.

Slap in the face

Microsoft told Business Insider: "Bing will be the default search provider on the new Kindle Fire HD. No other details are available at this time."

Cutting out Google search is a major slap in the face from Amazon.

It uses the Google-built, open source Android OS, yet built its own appstore rather than use the Google Play Store.

Via: Business Insider