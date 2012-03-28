Amazon Kindle Fire 2 to launch three models

Trio, trrrriiiiio. I'd like a trio, would you like one too?

Fresh reports suggest that online retail giant Amazon is actually lining up three different models of its forthcoming Kindle Fire 2 tablet.

We reported earlier this month that Amazon may be looking at releasing a 7-inch and 10-inch version of the Kindle Fire 2, but news from Taiwan says you can add another one in there too.

According to a number of Taiwanese publications we are set to see three versions of Amazon's next Android-powered tablet: two 7-inch models and an 8.9-inch variant.

Anyone for a threesome?

It's been reported that the 7-inch models will sport different screen resolutions, one with a budget-friendly 1024 x 600 display and the other with a mid-range 1280 x 800 screen.

The larger 8.9-inch Amazon Kindle Fire 2 is said to pack a full HD (1920 x 1200) display – which is unprecedented for a sub 10-inch tablet (the new iPad aside).

No other details are known at this time, but if the reports are true expect the 8.9-inch version, with its HD display, to compete with the new iPad.

Apple may be looking over its shoulder as Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet was very competitively priced – and we expect the same from the next generation.

From UnwiredView