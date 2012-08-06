Ultra-thin Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon launching in August

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes with 3G connectivity out of the box

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon was unveiled in May, with a projected release date this summer, and it looks like the Chinese manufacturer is going to make good on that promise.

And, just in time, too. The ultra-thin ultrabook will go on sale by the end of August.

Lenovo announced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon release date at an event in Beijing, during which ThinkPad business VP Dilip Bhatia reportedly emphasized the notebook's form factor and speed.

"They want faster," Bhatia said. "They want thinner." And here it is.

Throw away your tablet

Or at least trade it in. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is meant to be a tablet alternative, with its 14-inch, 18mm-thin, and 3-pound form factor.

Bhatia said that the device is meant to appeal to those who desire the convenience of a tablet with the extra functionality and power of an Ultrabook.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is supposedly the answer to those desires.

With a reported eight hours of battery life and a powerful Intel Ivy Bridge revving its engine inside, it just might be.

Not with 4G LTE

Another leg up for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes in the form of 3G connectivity, now through plans offered up by Lenovo itself.

The manufacturer announced plans in June to cut out the middle man by offering data service directly to customers, without going through wireless carriers or requiring users to sign contracts or purchase plans.

The mobile data packages come in flavors like 30MB/30 minutes ($1.95) and 200MB/24 hours ($8.95), all the way up through 2-6GB, pricing for which varies by country.

Unfortunately, although Lenovo announced 4G LTE compatibility for ThinkPad devices in the T and X230 and up lines, the X1 Carbon will be stuck on 3G.

Via Fox News