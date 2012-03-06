In pictures: Toshiba Satellite P855 glasses-free 3D laptop

Toshiba has revealed it is has brought its glasses-free 3D technology to its Satellite range for the first time, with the the arrival of the Toshiba Satellite P855 series laptop.

The laptop was unveiled at Toshiba's 2012 Partner Summit and although Toshiba is being a little coy on some of the specs, we do have a little bit of information about what you will see when the P855 lauches in the UK.

First up is the fact that Toshiba has decided to add thel atest Intel chip and Nvidia Nvidia 630 GT series graphics. It wouldn't say which Intel chip but this is to be announced in due course. All of this will be housed in an aluminium brushed metal chassis.

As theToshiba Satellite P855 is glasses free, the screen on the thing is of the utmost importance. in this case, Tosh has chosen a 15.6-inch variety and this is on a screen that has a lenticular film on top of it.

This is the same technology that was last seen on the Toshiba Qosmio F750 3D laptop and the P855 comes with identical eye-tracking technology - which will help with keeping the glasses-free 3D as smooth as possible.

When it comes to the trackpad, Toshiba has opted to get rid of anything resembling a button and instead there trackpad has been made clickable.

The Toshiba Satellite P855 series is distinctly mid-range but Tosh reckons that it will be poerful enough to be used for movie editing and stills editing as well.

Sounds-wise, the laptop comes with Harmon Cardon speakers. Which you will be able to hear for yourself when the isn't bad considering the Toshiba Satellite P855 is set to come in at around £599.