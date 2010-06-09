Alienware M11x updated with latest tech

Alienware has updated its M11x gaming laptop with the latest Core i7 processors from Intel and Nvidia Optimus technology.

The Dell-owned gaming computing specialist has enhanced its popular portable gaming rig, with Core i5 and Core i7 processor combinations and the latest tech from Nvidia.

That means the arrival of the discrete Nvidia GeForce GT 335M, overclockable processors and Optimus – which allows the user to switch seamlessly between discrete and on-board graphics to save on power use.

Go-anywhere

"The Alienware M11x is the perfect go-anywhere laptop for people who want to play today's most popular and demanding games in high definition," said Arthur Lewis, general manager, Dell gaming products.

"With the new Core i7 processor and high-performance discrete graphics that can kick in when needed, gamers can get a stunning visual experience and fast-action play wherever they are without sacrificing long battery life for less intensive activities.

"It's a challenge to make the world's most powerful 11-inch gaming laptop even better, but we've done it."

And, frankly, we'd quite like one.