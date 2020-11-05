Microsoft warns Windows 10 update breaks Office updates

Microsoft has warned Windows 10 users that recent updates come with a number of bugs. Reportedly, one of the flaws prevents individuals from updating Office products due to a certificate loss issue.

After downloading October 2020 Patch Tuesday updates, some Windows 10 users received an error message reading, “Download of Office 365 file failed, error =” when trying to apply the latest Office updates. Microsoft is yet to reveal a workaround for the problem, meaning individuals must uninstall the faulty Windows update, then update Office and then re-install the Windows patch.

Microsoft engineer David James tweeted that the issue seems to be caused by the Windows 10 updates generating a certification failure, which prevents Memcm and Configuration Manager from downloading Office updates.

Unfortunately for Microsoft, the Office update error is not the only issue users have been having with its Windows patches recently. There have also been reports of October Windows 10 patches causing File Explorer issues and even the dreaded Blue Screen of Death. Microsoft has not commented on these system crash issues but did admit that system and user certificates could be lost during the update process.

“This primarily happens when managed devices are updated using outdated bundles or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager,” a Microsoft support document explained. “This might also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates integrated.”

Microsoft recommends that users install patches for their operating system using the official Windows Update service, rather than any other method in order to reduce the likelihood of any issue cropping up.

Via Windows Latest