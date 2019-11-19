Microsoft Teams hits 20 million daily active users

Microsoft has announced that its group-chat service Teams has now reached 20m daily active users (DAU) after launching just two years ago in 2017.

Back in July, the company revealed that the service had reached the 13m DAU milestone but it seems Teams has seen increased adoption over the past few months as more and more organizations are choosing to use it instead of Slack.

Slack on the other hand, passed 12m DAU back in October and it appears the service has some catching up to do if it wants to beat Microsoft teams at least in terms of daily active users.

Engagement versus daily active users

While Microsoft Teams now has more daily active users than Slack, the messaging service argues that its users are more engaged with its platform and this is evidence of the company's significant market penetration. For instance, among its paid customers, Slack says that its users spend over nine hours a day connected to its service. During these nine hours, Slack users typically spend around 90 minutes each day actively using the platform.

Microsoft has yet to release similar engagement metrics for Teams but given how customers rely on its office products and cloud computing services, it is likely that those invested in its software ecosystem are using the group-chat service as well.

During the two year anniversary of Teams launch, officials at Microsoft revealed that the service is being used by over 500,000 organizations worldwide. However, the software giant did not begin providing daily active user data for Teams until July of this year.

Teams is available for no additional cost for Office 365 commercial subscribers and Microsoft also offers a free version of Teams. Expect its number of daily active users to continue to rise as more customers begin to use workplace chat apps and why adopt a new service when there is already one included with the products your organization already uses.

