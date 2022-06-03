Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered shows a carefully considered PC strategy from Sony

Audio player loading…

Last night's State of Play brought us many surprises, but few could've expected we'd be seeing Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC.

Launching on August 12, the newest Spider-Man title will be ported with the help of Nixxes Software, a support studio Sony acquired last year to help with PC ports. Much like the PS5 version of Remastered, this appears to be a straight port with few new extras. That includes the City That Never Sleeps DLC, meaning PC players are getting the full package.

But that isn't all Sony has planned. While it wasn't mentioned during State of Play, a PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) post separately revealed Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will join Remastered on Steam and Epic Games Store later this year. Unlike Remastered, there is no set release date for Miles yet, although it will launch in Fall 2022.

Finally, Insomniac Games revealed new sales figures for Marvel's Spider-Man, and it's hit an incredible milestone. "I’m both ecstatic and humbled to share that Marvel’s Spider-Man series now has sold through more than 33 million copies globally, as of May 15, 2022," the studio explained on the PlayStation Blog.

Sony's PC investment seems to be paying off

Last September, a major leak from the Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming service detailed a number of top Playstation games that were supposedly coming to the PC. And many of the titles listed have since been confirmed for PC ports. God of War released in January, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives this year, while Returnal and Sackboy: a Big Adventure are heavily rumored. Curiously, that list made no mention of Marvel's Spider-Man, making this more of a surprise than most.

Sony isn't prioritizing simultaneous releases on PC and PS4/PS5, not like Microsoft does for PC and Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One. While that's not great for PC players, it means Sony games still have timed exclusivity on consoles before arriving elsewhere. It means PlayStation remains the priority without restricting these experiences.

Right now, it's paying off. God of War saw high praise when it launched, joining existing ports like Horizon Zero Dawn and reportedly selling over two million copies. There's no word on whether the (currently) PS5 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will also come to PC, and God of War Ragnarok similarly remains unconfirmed. At this stage, you can't help but feel like both are inevitable.