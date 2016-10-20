Leica makes the Q even more desirable

Leica's full-frame Typ 116 Q compact camera is one of our favorites among the compacts we've shot with at TechRadar, and if the standard black finish wasn't quite special enough for you, Leica has just released a mouth-watering titanium gray version.

Like the black model, the new titanium gray model features a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor, an ultra-fast fixed 28mm f/1.7 lens and a crystal-clear 3,680,000-dot electronic viewfinder, but now sports a titanium gray paint finish on the top and base plates, as well as at the back of the camera.

Other design features include the lens distance scale and focal length now highlighted in red (instead of yellow on the black model), while the strap has been manufactured from a strong, robust material that's normally used to make climbing ropes.

This new titanium gray model will be available in November for £3,800 – the black model is around £3,250 at the moment – with pricing in the US and Australia still to be confirmed.