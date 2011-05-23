Zuckerberg wants pre-teen children on Facebook

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has said he will fight a long-standing legal ruling that prevents children under 13 joining the social networking site.

Under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, Facebook is prohibited from giving profiles to pre-teen kids.

However, with comments that are sure to provoke outrage, Zuckerberg claims that it is important for the education of children that they are able to join sites like Facebook from a younger age.

"That will be a fight we take on at some point. My philosophy is that for education you need to start at a really, really young age," he said at the NewSchools summit in California.

"In the future, software and technology will enable people to learn a lot from their fellow students," he added.

Defend

Despite the legalities, it is already estimated that 7.5m children under-13 are already on the site because they lied about their age when signing up.

Zuckerberg came under heavy criticism in a US Senate committee last week for failing to protect children from predators as it does not employ enough people to review posts.

US Senator John Rockerfeller told one Facebook executive in attendance that "I want you to defend your company here because I don't know how you can."

Source: IBTimes