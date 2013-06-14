Trending

This is Your Twitter Life: Now you can make an ad for your timeline

Follow me, follow me, for the love of god follow me

This is Your Twitter Life: Now you can make an ad for your Twitter account
PLEASE FOLLOW US

Twitter's latest trick is to turn your top tweets into a video ad to try to coerce strangers into following you.

Tragically labelled #FollowMe, the video picks out your greatest tweeted hits, including photos, Vine videos and your top topics to create an advert that's supposed to make people want to follow you.

Ours is, predictably, amazing - you can watch it here. Remember that time we fried an egg on an iPad? Yeah, that's in there. FOLLOW US.

