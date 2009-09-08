England Vs Ukraine in web-only football shocker

It could be the game which seals England's place at the 2010 World Cup, but next month's football qualifier against the Ukraine looks likely to be broadcast in the UK on the web only.

While there's every chance that this week's clash with Croatia will put England on the road to the World Cup, hosted by South Africa, there is a possibility that the game against the Ukraine will be vital to England's qualifying ambition.

It comes as a surprise, then, that since the collapse of Setanta – who originally had the game pencilled into its schedule – no UK broadcaster has snapped up the rights, which now belong to international agency Kentaro.

Web a viable option

So far, the only ones who will be showing the game is, according to the Telegraph, is digital sports online platform Perform – albeit on a pay-per-view basis.

"We have spoken to every traditional UK broadcaster and currently have no offer on the table," explains Philipp Grothe, CEO of the Kentaro Group.

"We therefore feel the internet delivers the most viable option to deliver an important England game directly to the fans. It will be the first time in history that an England game has had an exclusive web broadcast."

If, and it's a big if, England lose to Croatia tomorrow, we may see a flurry of late offers for the match from the likes of the BBC, ITV and Sky. But at the moment, it's web all the way for the World Cup qualifying game.

Via The Telegraph