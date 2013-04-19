Do Amazon's work for it by greenlighting your favourite comedy

Not quite Arrested Development, really, is it?

Ever wanted to channel your inner Jack Donaghy? You can now play at show-runner by watching Amazon's eight comedy pilots on Amazon Instant Video or Lovefilm and telling Amazon which it should pursue by awarding each a star rating.

At the moment, Zombieland looks to be ahead in the race, but we can neither confirm nor deny that the feedback form begins GOOD GOD LEMON.

More blips!

