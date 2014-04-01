Casio touts energy savings with Ultra Short Throw projector

Casio has launched a new Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector, the Casio UST.

According to the company, it suits locations in which throw distance is limited and minimises shadowing on the screen.

The projector will produce an 80-inch screen from as close to the screen as 27cm (10.6 inches). Casio says it has designed it to provide users with a low total cost of ownership and good energy efficiency. It is part of the company's lamp- and mercury-free range of projectors.

Laser & LED light source

The UST uses Casio's Laser & LED Hybrid light source technology, which Casio says gives a life expectancy of around 20,000 hours, with no need to buy replacement lamps. It is also provided with a five year (or 10,000 hour if first) hardware and light source warranty.

The projector provides 3,100 ANSI lumens of brightness and a throw ratio 0.28:1. WXGA resolution is default, but users can switch to XGA if required. A range of connectivity options are also included.

"Despite the constant drive by the government to improve the learning environment, we all know that budgets are tight and classroom space is limited," said Phil Clark, Head of Projection at Casio. "The new UST projector has been designed with this in mind."