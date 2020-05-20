Google Cloud and Dell want to bring hybrid storage to businesses everywhere

Google Cloud and Dell have launched a new hybrid cloud storage system capable of moving up to 50 petabytes of data across private and public clouds.

Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud combines the scalability and performance of scale-out network-attached storage from Dell Technologies with Google Cloud's analytics and compute services.

The new system allows companies to easily move and access high performance computing and demanding workloads in a single file system between on-premises Dell EMC Isilon filesystems and Google Cloud without needing to make any changes or adjustments to their applications.

In a press release, vice president of engineering at Google Cloud, Rich Sanzi praised the company's new partnership with Dell, saying:

"We're proud to partner with Dell Technologies to deliver high-performance, scalable cloud storage services to our customers with OneFS for Google Cloud," said Rich Sanzi, vice president of Engineering at Google Cloud. "Through this partnership, customers can more quickly and effectively leverage Dell Technologies storage solutions through Google Cloud and have access to the best of breed file storage solutions, across hybrid cloud environments."

Hybrid cloud workloads

In a recent report, the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) found that file data often accounts for at least half of an organization's on-premises data though very little of it is stored in public clouds due to performance and scale limitations.

In the media and entertainment industry for example, 4K video files demand terabytes of storage and require high throughput and low latency file storage and this makes it difficult for production companies to manage large file workloads in public clouds. However, now with OneFS for Google Cloud, businesses can easily work across private and public clouds with consistent operations while still having the flexibility to scale as needed.

Dell is also making it easier for organizations to begin their hybrid cloud journeys by expanding the node configuration options of its Dell Technologies Cloud platform subscription model and deployment services available through Dell Technologies On Demand. The new node configuration models include as few as four nodes which allows companies to begin using hybrid cloud at approximately half the cost with a smaller footprint.