Google AI can now turn your crappy doodles into palatable clip art

The latest AI creation from Google is akin to autocorrect, but instead of making suggestions based on words, AutoDraw will give you clip art-esque suggestions based upon your sketches.

Using the browser-based tool’s ‘magic sparkly pencil’ icon (we believe that’s the technical term), you can draw anything you desire and the doodle bot will try its best to match the sketch to its extensive library of simple-yet-elegantly-outlined objects.

Not only is the matching process pretty darn intelligent, but it works as you draw – with each finished line an array of new suggestions will appear on the top bar.

Naturally, there will be some mismatches and inexplicable suggestions, but as the tool utilises machine learning it will theoretically improve with use, and Google has said it “ looks forward to adding more ” drawings in the future.

AutoDraw is the latest demonstration in Google’s series of AI Experiments , showcasing the abilities and benefits of some of the company’s more inventive creations. This particular process uses the same concept as QuickDraw , a game where the AI will guess what you’re trying to depict as you draw it, which in turn uses the handwriting-recognition technology in use by Google Translate .