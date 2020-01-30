GoDaddy acquires South African social content startup Over

GoDaddy has entered into an agreement to acquire South African social content startup Over for an undisclosed amount.

Over is an DIY app that lets content creators, small businesses and entrepreneurs create visually engaging content for popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and, Pinterest.

This should then help customers to build their online presence, grow their business and build a brand right from their phones.

Acquired

Launched in 2012, Over was recognized by Apps as the “Best app of 2019” on the App store.

The company claims that it has more than a million users and is being used by people in more than 150 countries to create 220,000 projects every day.

This acquisition falls in line with GoDaddy’s host of services under its Websites+Marketing branding, which is not limited to just creating and hosting websites, but also offering tools to increase a company's online presence.

Lauren Antonoff, President of GoDaddy Experiences said, “No matter how easy website and marketing tools get, customers still face the challenge of creating engaging content that reflects their unique brand. Together, we’ll help entrepreneurs succeed online by building an engaging online and social presence that fuels business growth.”

As per the official announcement, Over’s iOS and Android apps will remain standalone while the office will continue to be based in Cape Town.