SEGA announces Sonic 4: Episode 2

SEGA has given fans of the mighty blue hedgehog something to look forward to in 2012 by confirming the arrival of Sonic 4: Episode 2 for the New Year.

The company has released a teaser trailer promising the "rebirth of a villain" and the "return of a sidekick" meaning the evil Metal Sonic and the often-annoying distraction Tails are back.

SEGA has also confirmed that the game will support NVIDIA's new Tegra 3 quad-core processor, which will feature on devices like the eagerly-awaited ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime.

In addition, the company said, "SEGA and NVIDIA are working closely together to develop an even more enhanced version for Tegra 3, the world's first quad-core mobile processor."

Reworked physics engine

The first episode of Sonic 4, which itself was 16-years in the making, proved a disappointment to many fans and SEGA has promised a "completely reworked physics engine" for the new arrival, having listened to feedback.

The new adventure, which also brings all-new character animations, will be released on Xbox LIVE, PSN and mobile platforms like Android, iOS and Windows 7.

SEGA is yet to confirm exactly when the game will arrive, but it'll be sometime in 2012. Check out the teaser below.

Via: The Verge