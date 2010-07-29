Nintendo 3DS price unveiled on 29 Sep

Nintendo will release the price and the release date of the eagerly awaited 3DS handheld console on 29 September.

A spokesman for Nintendo Yasushi Hiroshi Minagawa told the Japanese branch of news service Bloomberg that more details on the Nintendo 3DS would arrive in two months' time.

The Nintendo 3DS has already caused a huge stir with its glassless stereoscopic 3D, and TechRadar's early impressions of the handheld have been favourable.

UK market

The UK has always been a consistent market for Nintendo's portable consoles and the 3DS is likely to sell well.

Although there was no confirmation if the 29 September date would also bring news of the UK release date and price, it is likely to be the first quarter of 2011.

The news came as Nintendo reported a 25.2 billion yen (£184.3m) loss for its first financial quarter, down from a profit of 42.3 billion yen a year ago.

Sales declined 25.6 per cent during the three month period to 188.6 billion yen (£1.4b), and operating income fell 42.2 per cent to 23.3 billion yen (£171m).

"Appreciation of the yen and the lowering of the price of Nintendo DS hardware in Japan and Europe adversely impacted net sales and operating income," said Nintendo.

