Microsoft considered making Xbox One download-only as late as June 2013

Well here's an interesting little tidbit to distract from the mundaneness of the who's selling more consoles tales: Microsoft seriously considered ditching the Xbox One's optical drive as late as 6 months ago.

Long after its initial reveal and the poop storm of ill-will that followed the E3 announcements, the company took a long, hard look at making its new console download-only.

"There was a real discussion about whether we should have an optical disc drive in Xbox One or if we could get away with a purely disc-less console, but when you start looking at bandwidth and game size, it does create issues," Microsoft studios chief Phil Spencer told OXM.

If folks thought that backlash over DRM was bad, imagine the response if Microsoft had completely removed the option to buy and play physical discs? Thankfully calmer heads prevailed.

