Trending

MSI Wind desktop gets official at last

By PC  

Wind NetOn AP1900 is world's slimmest all-in-one PC

imac
MSI's Wind desktop faces some stiff competition from Apple's iMac

After notebooks got the budget treatment and turned into cheap, simple netbooks, now we're seeing the same thing happen to desktops, such as the new all-in-one from MSI.

The 18.5-inch Wind NetOn AP1900 has just been officially announced by MSI a month after it first appeared at CES, and it looks every inch the contender.

Lightweight package

Most impressive about the AP1900 is its size – just 35 mm deep and weighing 4kg all in. By comparison, the latest 20-inch iMac weighs 9.1kg and is over 50mm deep.

Running Windows XP, the AP1900 fills that space with an Intel Atom N270 CPU, 2GB of RAM, a 160GB HDD, a multi-card reader, a 1.3-megapixel webcam and a DVD writer.

Power savings

Additionally, MSI is also claiming the 'world's slimmest all-in-one PC' saves power compared to similar PCs from other makers. It claims 35W are sufficient at peak usage, which – MSI's notes state – is 86 per cent less than normal desktops.

There's absolutely no word on the price in any part of the world yet, but we expect the A1900 to come in at £300 - £350 at an early-spring launch.

See more PC news