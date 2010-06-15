Microsoft Office 2010 begins shipping worldwide

Microsoft 2010 released now
Microsoft has started selling Office 2010 to consumers, with three different versions of the software available to purchase.

Office 2010 is a significant launch for Microsoft as it coincides with the company offering a cut-down version of the software for free on the web.

The versions available in the shops for consumers are: Office Home and Student Edition, Office Home and Business version.

For businesses there Professional Plus and Standard versions available.

Money talks

Price-wise, the cheapest version of the software – other than the free web version – is Office Home and Student which is retailing for £109.99. This includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

The Professional suite will be £429.99 and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, and Publisher.

If you are currently using a beta or trial version of the software, these are expected to run until 31 October.

