OCZ adds to fledging DDR3 market

OCZ has become the latest manufacturer to offer performance DDR3 solution with its announcement of 1800MHz modules. Designed for overclockers, the new modules have memory timings of CL8-8-8.

The company calls the OCZ PC3-14400 Platinum Edition the world's first production PC3-14400 DDR3 modules. That refers to the 'peak bandwidth' of the modules - 14400MB per second.

According to Dr. Michael Schuette, head of Technology Development at OCZ, the new modules "offer consumers not only the fastest production specification, but has additional headroom for enthusiasts to go on and break records."

The new modules will be available in 1GB modules a. Each has a lifetime warranty and features OCZ's propriatory XTC (Xtreme Thermal Convection) heatspreader.

A couple of days ago the company also launched 1600MHz DDR3 modules, PC3-12800. Those featured extremely low memory timings for the speed, CL7-7-7.

Both the 1600MHz and 18000MHz modules are also available in a 2x1GB kit.