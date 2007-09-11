Deluxe Shuttle XPC adds HDMI connectivity

Barebone PC specialist Shuttle has unveiled its latest G6 series XPC - the SG33G6 Deluxe. What's 'deluxe' about it? Shuttle says that the SG33G6 is a "package of brand new features for more security, improved communication and increased performance".

Supports Intel Core 2 Duo

At first glance, the black aluminium chassis makes this SG33G6 Deluxe XPC look no different to barebone systems that have come before it. But this XPC has some killer features, namely: an Intel G33 Express chipset, Core 2 Duo processor support and room for 4GB of DDR2-800 memory.

There's also an HDMI port (for playback of protected HD content, such as HD DVD or Blu-ray discs) and an integrated fingerprint reader for added security. A 300 watt PSU provides more than enough oomph to cope with the most power-hungry components.

Read the full Shuttle press release for more information and a run-down of the specs.