HP outs NFC and wireless mobile printing solution for homes and offices

HP has introduced the 1200w Mobile Print Accessory, a device aimed at simplifying the process of printing documents from mobile devices.

The 1200w, which connects to a printer's free USB port, allows you to print from a mobile device's local storage or from the cloud by walking up to the box and tapping any NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on it.

Alternatively, it can create the equivalent of Wi-Fi access point that you can connect to and print from if NFC isn't in your mobile device's box of tricks.

Peer-to-print

This saves businesses from having to set up company Wi-Fi networks specifically used for printing tasks, HP says, as the 1200w uses a peer-to-peer connection that offers 128-bit encryption.

HP says it's worked closely with leading mobile device manufacturers including Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung to make sure that you won't have to download an app to get it to work.

And if you do find that your mobile device doesn't have built in print support, you can download for HP's ePrint app to get the job done.

HP's NFC/Wireles 1200w Mobile Print Accessory is compatible with the company's LaserJet and multi-function printers from 2008 onwards that are equipped with a USB port. We've contacted HP for price and availability.