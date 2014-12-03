HP boasts of boosted printing security and mobility for enterprise

HP today announced incoming updates to its JetAdvantage printing solutions portfolio that it says will "help enterprise organizations more easily and securely print from mobile devices."

One such update comes to HP Access Control, bringing it up to version 14.2 and adding end-to-end encryption while reportedly reducing unnecessary costs for businesses.

HP Access Control 14.2 also adds support for HP's Officejet Pro X line as well as Unix and Linux systems. The update is available now.

Meanwhile the latest version of ePrint Enterprise, version 4.0, adds support for Windows Phone 8 alongside iOS, Android and BlackBerry 10.

HP's ePrint Enterprise 4.0 uses AirPrint to let users print securely from smartphones and tablets without the need for a separate mobile app. The new version will be available starting December 19.