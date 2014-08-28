HP adds four new printers to line up

HP has unveiled four new affordable, all-in-one colour printers but only three of them are coming to the UK.

Only one of them is geared towards an office usage although one could argue that there's no actual hard differentiation between the two markets, except at the extremes.

All models share a number of features: scanning and copying capabilities, a memory card slot, wireless connectivity and in-OS printing from iOS and Android.

The HP Envy 7640 proves that point; it has many features that are present in mainstream office printers like an automatic document feeder (ADF), automatic two-sided printing as well as fax capabilities according to HP's online documentation.

Touchscreen envy

The Envy 5640 and 5660 lack all three features and only the former will be available in the UK and compared to the 7640, the 5640 is a tad slower (12ppm vs 14ppm).

The last SKU introduced, the 5740, is geared towards a small office use. It lacks a touchscreen display (offering only a normal one) and has four USB ports rather than just two on the rest of the Envy range.

Customers can also enrol on HP's new Ink Instant monthly plans that allow the printer to order original ink cartridges before the ink runs out, a scheme HP reckons, that can save up to 70% compared to traditional pay-as-you-use schemes.

The 5640, costs £100 ($129, about AU$140), the 5740, £130 ($149, about AU$160) and the 7640, £160 ($199, about AU$210); all three models are available in the UK now.