Canon unveils latest portable printer

Canon has just released the latest in its Pixma portable photo printer range, the nifty little iP100.

Canon informs us that its new mini-printer is ideal for "business people on the road and style-seeking home users" weighing in at a mere 2kg.

Photos on the move

It will spit out a standard 10 x 15cm borderless photo print in under a minute, or regular documents much faster, and you can plug your camera in directly via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth.

The enhanced ‘Fine print head’ and new five colour ink system offer improved print quality. The Pixma iP100 will be available from mid-May, priced at £199 (or £249 with a battery pack).