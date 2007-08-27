Share traffic tips with New TomTom One

The TomTom One 3rd Edition goes on sale today, available with UK and/or European maps preloaded

Satnav maker TomTom today released its TomTom One 3rd Edition system here in the UK. Features include the most accurate maps to date, and the TomTom-developed Map Share technology. This lets you share your own traffic tips and route improvements via the TomTom Home software application.

The ultra-compact TomTom One 3rd Edition comes with a map guarantee, trip guidance features such as quick recalculation of your route if you defer from the original, as well as optional traffic information.

The TomTom Map Share technology gives you access to tips and map improvements from some 10 million TomTom users worldwide. As soon as a map is updated, it will be automatically downloaded to your GPS device.

The new TomTom One 3rd Edition goes on sale today, priced at £149 for the UK version and £179 for the European version.

