Pentax shows off skin with new Optio RS1500

Customisable compact comes with 10 skins

Pentax Optio RS1500
The new Pentax Optio RS1500 comes with 10 'skins' to let users change its appearance.

Pentax has unveiled a new addition to its Chameleon camera range: the 14MP Optio RS1500.

The compact camera lets users change the camera's appearance with a set of 10 ready-make 'skins', which fit the frame of the Optio RS1500 underneath a removable protective layer.

The 10 skins are included with new Pentax compact camera, which also comes with five blank pre-cut paper foils for users to create their own designs. In addition, the Optio RS1500 includes two lens rings - black and orange.

This latest Pentax Optio camera boasts a 4x wideangle zoom (28-112 equivalent), along with 720p HD video recording and a 3-inch LCD screen.

Other key features include a Face Priority mode, Smile Detection and Natural Skin Modes.

The Pentax Optio RS1500 UK release date is April 2011 with a price set for £89.99.

