Pentax goes for value with S12 and E50 cams

Pentax has launched two new digital compacts to slot into its good-looking range. Launch fever seems to have gripped the digital camera manufacturers today as next week's key PMA show approaches.

The slim S12 has 12 megapixels to its name - increasingly normal for compacts - as well as shake reduction and face recognition. The aluminium-bodied camera comes in silver, black, pink and metallic blue.

Generous internal memory

As for other features, the 2.5-inch LCD is plenty big enough yet pretty standard by today's offerings. We would also have expected better than the 3x optical zoom, but the 21 MB internal memory and 18 picture modes are generous. Its RRP is £199.

The E50 replaces the E40 and sits further down the range as an entry level camera. Again there's face recognition and anti-shake, while 8.1 megapixels is more than enough for most needs. There's also 10 MB of built-in memory.

The new cameras are available from February in the case of the E50, and March for the S12.

