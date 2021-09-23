Brave is taking the video conferencing fight to Zoom

After releasing its own search engine earlier this year, Brave Software has announced the launch of a new privacy-focused video conferencing feature built directly into its browser.

With Brave Talk, users of the company's browser can now initiate a call directly through Brave on desktop. All they have to do is click on the Brave Talk camera icon though they can also visit talk.brave.com to launch a video call from the Brave browser on either desktop or mobile.

While video calls need to be initiated from Brave, users can invite others to join a video conference from any modern browser.

Brave Talk is powered by the open source Jitsi as a Service video meeting platform from 8x8 and features many of the same privacy features included in Jitsi Meet.

Keeping video calls private

Zoom and many other video conferencing providers monitor calls, metadata and images but with Brave Talk, users can enable multiple layers of encryption on calls to prevent eavesdropping. Brave Software's servers also don't save metadata so calls, images and activities are never recorded or shared without user consent. At the same time, since Brave Talk is available within Brave browser, users don't need to download any additional apps or extensions.

CEO and co-founder of Brave, Brendan Eich explained in a press release why the company decided to add video conferencing to its browser, saying:

“Connecting with colleagues and friends through video conferencing channels is now the norm, and as users become increasingly aware of online privacy concerns, there is a growing need for a privacy-first option. Big tech has a firm grip on the market as it exists today, and Brave is determined to offer users an alternative that challenges the giants and puts the power back in the hands of the user. With over 36 million monthly active users on our browser, we are reshaping the industry with our privacy-by-default ecosystem.”

Alongside its privacy features, Brave Talk also features video group watch, YouTube live streaming and unlimited call times for free users. However, those interested in hosting calls for three or more people, can upgrade to the premium version of Brave Talk for $7 per month which provides call recordings and hosting tools such as participant muting and entry passcodes.