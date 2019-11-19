Best sleep trackers to buy in 2019: top gadgets to record your beauty sleep

You can eat well, exercise, find a great job and read all the self help books you like, but if you're not getting enough sleep all the good habits and routines you try to stick to in the day won't have the same effect.

Over the past few years everyone from health professionals to celebs have been obsessed with the magical superpowers of sleep. And it makes sense. Lack of sleep can impact your mood, your energy levels, your skin, and a long-term lack of sleep can have serious health consequences.

But the sad truth is many of us just aren't getting enough shut eye. Luckily, there are plenty of devices on the market designed to provide us with a better night's sleep, whether that's through wake-up lamps, devices that track your sleep, or even apps that recommend what you can do to rest more effectively.

Most top fitness trackers monitor movement and heart rate during sleep, while a growing range of non-wearables sit above or below your mattress and even on your bedside table. These help you track your breathing, snoring, temperature, and allow you to follow those trends over time.

Leading the way are traditional wearable providers like Polar, Withings and Fitbit, who have all added powerful sleep tracking to their devices, while there’s also an abundance of excellent non-contact options from sleep specialists ResMed, Beddit and Emfit.

We've collected together eight of our favorite sleep tracking devices designed to keep tabs on how you sleep, provide you with data about how much you toss and turn in the night, and hopefully equip you with enough insights to shake up your routine and finally get some rest.

These devices are split between dedicated sleep trackers, which you'll find immediately below, and wearables, which track a number of things and can be found further down.

Dedicated sleep trackers

(Image credit: Withings)

Withings Sleep

An easy way to track your sleep without wearing a fitness tracker

Don't have to wear a tracker

Lots of data

Only works for one person

Difficult to find on sale

More specialist than the Withings Move below, the Withings Sleep is a pad you can slip under your mattress to keep a track of your sleep quality without having to wear anything on your wrist.

It means you can just jump into bed and you don't have to worry about putting on an extra tracker, and if you do own a fitness tracker or smartwatch you can rest assured that it will be possible to charge it while you sleep.

The Withings Sleep will monitor lots of stats too, including your sleep phases, your heart rate, the amount of time you've been snoring and the duration of your sleep.

If you just want to crawl into bed and have all of your sleep quality recorded and ready for you to digest in an easy to use app, the Withings Sleep is the perfect device for you.

Read our full Withings Sleep review

(Image credit: Beddit / Apple)

Beddit 3.5 Sleep Monitor

Non-contact tracker is perfect for naked sleepers

No need to wear anything, just sleep

Tracks a lot of data

Hidden beneath the sheet, but you can feel it

Can move around under the sheet

Beddit is an unobtrusive sleep monitor that sits on top of your mattress, beneath the sheets. You don’t have to wear anything, you don’t have to meddle with an app; all you need to do is focus on sleeping.

In the morning, the powerful app delivers you a detailed breakdown of your sleep time, heart rate and more. If the well-placed kicks from your partner don’t do it, Beddit also tells you if you’ve been snoring, which is a serious contributor to poor sleep.

The Beddit app also offers feedback on the temperature and humidity in bed, helping you to optimize the sleep environment. Much of the information is displayed in easy-to-read graphs, making it ideal for analyzing trends over time.

Apple purchased Beddit in 2017 and proceeded to launch the Beddit 3.5, which is the latest model at the time of writing. That said, as the name suggests it's not a huge upgrade on the Beddit 3, so if you already have that there's probably no need to replace it.

(Image credit: ResMed)

S+ by ResMed

Deep sleep metrics that keep your body free of tech

Bedside monitor

Deeper feedback and tips

Easily confused if you share a bed

Must be perfectly placed

However unobtrusive they feel during the day, wearing a fitness band at night is often uncomfortable. Some dig into your skin or get twisted and clammy, which actually ends up impeding sleep.

ResMed takes a different approach with a non-contact sleep monitor. Despite sitting on the bedside table, it claims it can accurately monitor breathing, heart rate, movement and overall sleep quality.

This is all while keeping tabs on noise, light and temperature levels to deliver feedback on how you can improve your environment.

The powerful companion app guides you through breathing exercises to help you nod off and plays sounds that match the cadence of your breathing. The app even encourages you to clear your head by jotting down tomorrow’s to-do list.

The resulting sleep score, which is based upon age and gender, also offers feedback and suggestions on how you can improve.

This is where ResMed’s years in the field really pays off compared to general fitness trackers. For example, it’ll tell you to try sleeping on your left side if stomach problems or heartburn is a factor, which is something you won't get from other trackers in this list.

(Image credit: Emfit)

Emfit QS HRV Sleep Monitor

The deepest insights for serious athletes

Hides under the mattress

Unique approach to recovery

Expensive

Not designed for recreational fitness

The Emfit QS is so subtle that it hides under your mattress. The no-contact solution is primarily designed for athletes and uses the rapidly emerging metric of heart rate variability (HRV) to determine sleep-based recovery.

HRV is based upon the time between your individual heartbeats while resting. Research suggests the higher the HRV, the better your body has recovered from strain and the more equipped athletes are to perform at a high level the next day without risking injury.

The way Emfit’s approach differs dramatically from all of the other sleep trackers we’ve listed is the ability to see the scale of your body’s recovery throughout the night. You get a score when you get into bed and another in the morning.

If your score is high the next day, your body is ready to attack the day. If it’s low, you probably shouldn’t push yourself too hard.

Beyond HRV, the QS (QS stands for Quantified Sleep) goes seriously deep into sleep stats. It also tracks sleep stages (Light, Deep, REM), movement and breathing rates over the course of 360 days.

If you’ve targeted better sleep as the key to unlocking your performance potential in 2019, this could be the sleep tracker for you.

Watches and activity monitors with sleep tracking

(Image credit: Withings)

Withings Move

Long-lasting sleep tracker with a classy design

Claimed 18-month battery life

Classy, subtle design

No heart rate tracking

Sleep tracking not always accurate

The Withings Move is the cheapest of the brand's watches, as well as being one of the most recent. But despite the low price this hybrid smartwatch can track quite a lot.

Of course, it's the sleep tracking that it's in this list for. On that front, it's not always perfectly accurate, but it does track your slumber automatically, so you don't have to remember to activate anything - just wear the Withings Move to bed.

It will give you a sleep score out of 100 in the morning, based not just on how long you slept, but also how long you were in deep versus light sleep and how many times you woke up in the night. However, it's worth noting that there's no heart rate monitor here, so it can't track sleep as comprehensively as some rivals.

What the Withings Move does have though is a claimed 18 months of battery life, so there's never any need to charge this thing overnight.

Read our full Withings Move review

(Image credit: Polar)

Polar M430

Built-in smarts for sleep-obsessed runners

Superb battery life

Accurate heart rate data

Not very comfortable to sleep in

Hardly a looker

One of the best running watches, the Polar M430 has the sleep smarts to keep it on our wrists around the clock.

The Polar Sleep Plus system uses the watch’s accelerometer to deliver highly insightful feedback, and it gives you actual sleep time (not just the time spent in bed), tracks your interruptions and delivers data on continuous sleep periods.

You can even rate your sleep and measure it over time against workouts and changes to your training schedule.

All of the insights provided are laid out clearly within the Polar companion app, enabling you to track sleep quality over time, and it fuses well with the rest of your active day, which can become rather addictive (in a good way).

Read our full Polar M430 review

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Versa

A smartwatch that doesn’t need to rest overnight

Sleep Stages data is awesome

More advanced data to come

Not everyone wants to wear a watch all night

We previously had the Fitbit Ionic in this list, but we've replaced it with the more aesthetically-pleasing (and slightly more comfortable) Fitbit Versa.

The Fitbit Versa has a slightly rounded design, customizable straps, and plenty of apps and features, as well as a fantastic battery life that'll last more than 4 days.

Thanks to its sensors, particularly its gyroscope and optical heart rate sensor, the Versa is a really great option if sleep tracking is just as important to you as fitness tracking or getting notifications sent to your wrist.

After sleep, open up the Fitbit app and you won't just see the duration of your sleep, but the different sleep stages you went through throughout the night, from light and REM to deep. Fitbit also attempts to make sense of this data and give you personalized insights about your sleep, but sometimes they're a bit generic.

It's also worth mentioning that the slimmer (and cheaper) Fitbit Alta HR the Fitbit Charge 3 and the pricier Fitbit Versa 2 also have Fitbit's advanced sleep tech built-in. So if you're looking for a more fitness-focused, slimmer or cheaper option, we'd recommend you check out Fitbit's full range to see which is best for you.

Read our full Fitbit Versa review

(Image credit: Oura)

Oura Ring

A sleep tracker that lives on your finger

Super accurate

'Readiness' score

Expensive

Rings might not appeal to everyone

If you don't fancy the idea of putting a gadget in your bed or wearing one on your wrist that might be uncomfortable, it might be time for you to try a smart ring instead.

Smart rings were tipped to be a huge tech trend a few years ago, but loads never made it past the crowdfunding or initial prototype phase. Luckily, the Oura ring did. It's an activity, wellness and sleep tracker rolled into one tiny, slim package that's about the size of a standard wedding band.

Although it can track your activity, the Oura is focused on wellness and particularly sleep. It provides you with a simple sleep score each day, but you can delve deeper into your stats to find out all kinds of information about the quality of your rest, from your resting heart rate to how much you moved, all presented on a series of bar charts and graphs. It's crack for sleep and data nerds.