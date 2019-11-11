Best e-commerce WordPress themes of 2019

WordPress is far more than a simple platform for blogging enthusiasts. Many WordPress themes are devoted to e-commerce, meaning that if you want to monetize your skills and/or start a small business, you can set up a payment processing site with little or no coding knowledge.

Not all e-commerce platforms are created equal, though. Some may require advanced technical skills, or they might not display well on tablets and smartphones.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up five of the very best e-commerce WordPress themes. These all represent a good balance between value for money and useful features such as being able to display product slideshows.

Each of these themes also has a free demo, so feel free to test drive them before you buy.

Shopkeeper

Revolutionize your online shop with this easy to use and elegant theme

Highly customizable

WooCommerce compatible

Learning curve for new users

Shopkeeper is a user-friendly WordPress e-commerce platform. The homepage consists mainly of one large slider, designed to catch the eye of any potential clients. This is part of the Slider Revolution plugin which is included. Various optional plugins like "Shopkeeper Portfolio Addon" can also be installed.

The theme integrates completely with WooCommerce, and translation is supported with the WPML plugin. Shopkeeper is Retina-ready and fully responsive, making it perfect to view on both tablets and smartphones as well as your desktop computer.

The theme is easily customizable. Users do not need knowledge of complex codes in order to use it. There are a huge array of pre-built layouts to suit your needs, but failing this, users can create their own layout from scratch.

Users can also upload their own logo, change fonts and colors. Visual Slider and Revolution Slider plugins are included with the Shopkeeper theme; these cost around $26 (£19.5) each. Shopkeeper itself sells at $69 (£52) for a regular license. Users can upgrade to 12-months support for a further $21.38 (£16).

Some online commentators have noted that the huge amount of customizable settings contained within Shopkeeper can be overwhelming for newer users.

Bazar Shop

Customize your way to success with this great multi-purpose theme

Zoom effect

300+ shortcodes

Support is costly

Bazar Shop is a slightly more complex e-commerce platform. To be precise, it’s a multi-purpose theme which offers a variety of ways in which to build your website.

The theme is fully responsive making it perfect to view on platforms other than a desktop PC. Users can choose from several different sliders and there are no restrictions to the number of sliders you can have on your page.

There are two custom checkout pages to choose from. The ‘zoom’ effect is included in these so there is no need to bother with a third-party plugin. Users can also add multiple images of a product, similar to what you see on eBay and Amazon.

The homepage includes social media sharing, email subscription forms, featured products and contact information.

Bazar Shop has over 300 ready-to-use shortcodes, which are perfect for users who do not have any coding knowledge.

Users can utilize the option panel to change layouts, edit headers and footers, create a sitemap, change the colors, turn on responsive, and customize blog pages.

Bazar Shop costs $64 (£49) for a regular license and includes 6-months of support. Users can upgrade to 12-months support for a further $19.5 (£14.65).

Online commentators have noted that it is inconvenient to be forced to pay for support after the initial half-year period.

Divi

A simple to use multi-purpose theme

Frontend page builder

Point and click editing

No coding skills required

Divi is a multi-purpose theme featuring website options to cater for most users, plus it’s highly customizable.

The theme comes with WooCommerce functionality. The drag and drop feature allows users to include pricing tables, video sliders, tabs and videos. A rating module is also available.

Users can access a variety of pre-built layouts. These include creating a sales page, multiple blog layouts and a variety of portfolio types.

Divi is one of the few WordPress themes to include a frontend page builder tool with point and click editing. This gives users instant feedback on any editing that takes place.

Users can upload logos, choose a new color palette, decide how many posts are displayed on a page, set up social media integrations and more.

Newer users will find Divi particularly handy as you don’t need any coding skills or any former experience building websites. The user-friendly interface makes the whole process seamless. Furthermore, with various CSS transform options, users can offset the position of any page element with ease.

Divi allows you to use multiple rows, columns and content elements. All layouts are fully responsive.

The theme comes with an impressive array of content elements which include an audio player, bar counter, blog, number counter, shop, testimonial and contact form amongst others.

Divi can also be translated into more than 30 languages such as Chinese, Arabic, Czech, Russian and Spanish to name but a few.

Users can try a demo version of Divi for free, and there’s the option to purchase a one-year subscription to all of Elegant Themes’ products for $89 (£68) or $249(£187) for a Lifetime access.

Halena

A clean, simple design that should attract clients to your online store

Minimalistic design

Quick view mode

Large variety of templates

Halena is the perfect choice for users with a minimalist philosophy, as its design is clean and simple, meaning that any web page you build will load almost immediately.

Users can employ the custom-built product quick view mode to get a better view of their items, and the AJAX filtering tool makes inventory searches simple.

Halena comes with a large variety of pre-built layouts. These include options for product display, shopping cart, checkout and customer accounts.

The theme also includes WPBakery Page Builder, a drag and drop content editor. This can be used to customize templates as well as creating unique web pages. The Builder also come with its own selection of templates.

Halena costs $49 (£36.8) for a regular license which includes 6-months of support, future updates and quality checks. Users can extend support for a further 12-months for $13.88 (£10.4).

Artemis

Ideal for those looking for an elegant and sophisticated shop-front

Excellent customer support

Includes Visual composer

Fully responsive

Artemis is aimed at those wanting a stylish and classy look for their website. It’s a multi-purpose WordPress WooCommerce theme which includes a variety of online shop demos. All the demos are laid out on the Artemis homepage, making it easier for users to find the right one for them.

Designs are easily imported onto your WordPress site. Artemis comes with Visual Composer included – a drag and drop page builder plugin which will save you time when building your site.

Slider Revolution is also part of Artemis. Users have a large variety of number options to choose from, and even novice users will have no trouble creating their perfect website.

The whole theme is built around WooCommerce. Users can choose to have a full width shop or add left or right sidebars to their web page. Artemis is fully responsive, making it perfect for viewing on tablets and smartphones.

A regular license costs $59 (£45) with 6-months support and future updates included. Users can upgrade to 12-months support for a further $17.63 (£13.32). Many online commentators have praised the customer support provided.

Top image credit: Donald Trung (Wikimedia Commons)