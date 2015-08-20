Yamaha unveils the first Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar

As part of today's MusicCast reveal Yamaha has also lifted the lid on one of its most ambitious products to date: the first soundbar sporting both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio.

That's right, the Yamaha YSP-5600 Digital Sound Projector is a single, solitary soundbar capable of producing room filling, directional audio by bouncing sound beams off the walls and ceiling of your lounge.

This monster of a soundbar packs in a full forty-four discrete speakers and comes with an optional subwoofer too. Though you could also pair an existing sub to the package thanks to a wireless subwoofer kit coming in the box.

The £1,900 / $1,900 soundbar will be appearing before the end of the year, just as the nights are drawing in and we're all looking to cosy up in front of our TVs for the Christmas movie marathons.

Introducing MusicCast

Like all of Yamaha's future audio goodies, the new soundbar is completely MusicCast enabled.

That means it will connect with every other MusicCast product in Yamaha's range - at launch that will number over twenty different products - and in a unique twist will also extend its output to any Bluetooth speaker, regardless of manufacturer.

Each discrete MusicCast device acts as a wireless repeater, allowing you to extend the range of your multiroom setup throughout your home. It's managed from a simple-looking application, allowing for individual music stages or one flowing soundscape.

Even some of Yamaha's existing products, namely the high-end AV receivers, from the Yamaha RX-V479 and up, will be offered a firmware update to bring them in line with the rest of the new MusicCast range.

As you might expect from Yamaha's concert-hall heritage, the MusicCast devices - from soundbar to speaker to networked music player - are capable of Hi-Res Audio playback. Not only are we talking 192kHz/24-bit FLAC and AIFF as well as 96kHz / 24-bit ALAC, but some of Yamaha's top-end products will even go as high as 5.6MHz DSD as well.