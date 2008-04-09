Uni boffins kill music feedback stone dead

Pro musicians and pub rockers alike among our readership – c’mon, we know you’re out there – will doubtless be pleased to hear of a new piece of software from a British university that could put an end to both feedback and sound engineers.

With modern amplification gear, keeping feedback’s ear-splitting intrusion at bay is a task that requires a constant eye on the mixing desk during live performances, something that is both time-consuming and rather hit-and-miss in terms of success.

Preventing feedback entirely

Realising that the job of keeping music at particular frequencies below the volume level that sets off feedback sounded like one for a computer, researchers at the University of London’s Centre for Digital Music at Queen Mary set to work.

The result, as they demonstrate on their website, is software that prevents such feedback ever occurring. Current commercial software filters attempt to intercept it after the event, often with poor results.

The team hopes to make the Automatic Mixing Tool software available, possibly as an open-source package, although no schedule has been decided. Until then, those concert sound engineers still have jobs to go to.