B&W secure Jaguar 'Portfolio'

British speakers grace marque

New speakers for the Jag

Jaguar XKR Portfolios will be fitted with the latest in Bowers and Wilkins sound systems as standard, with the high-end speaker maker bringing a little more Brit to the marque car brand.

B&W are one of the most respected audio companies around, and a tie-up with Jaguar makes a lot of sense.

Martin Lindsay, senior business development manager Automotive at Bowers & Wilkins explains: “Designing loudspeakers for in-car entertainment presents a series of engineering challenges.

“Working in conjunction with Jaguar engineers, our team has implemented a premium offering with the transparency and clarity which Bowers & Wilkins has become known for in its home audio speakers.”

According to B&W, “the automotive team used a rigorous component specification and selection process, then turned its efforts to the system tuning and calibration, ensuring a consistent, compelling entertainment experience for driver and passengers alike”.

For those with the cash to spare - the Portfolio special edition is available to order at the end of March, and should arrive on your doorstep by the summer.

