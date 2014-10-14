Sonos boosts your wireless music with new accessory

You only need Boost if you're having wireless problems with your Sonos

Multi-room audio is massive at the moment, but the oldest name in the business is still the biggest and probably the best: Sonos.

Today, the grandaddy of multi-room music announced the global availability of Boost - a new Sonos Bridge alternative which offers a far more powerful wireless signal.

Costing £79 in the UK and $99 in the US, the Boost would replace your Sonos Bridge, providing better wireless reach throughout your house while shielding itself more effectively from dropout-causing interference.

If you already have a Sonos system up and running smoothly, you won't need the Boost. But if you use a Bridge and are experiencing wireless issues, it could well give you a... bump.