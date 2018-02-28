Android P is on the way, so which confectionery will it be named after?

Android Oreo is still M.I.A. on some major flagships (we're looking at you, Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8), yet the next iteration of Google's mobile operating system is almost upon us in the form of Android P.

As each new version of Android is traditionally named after a candy or dessert, trying to figure out what the next instalment will be called is almost as exciting as the new features it will bring. Okay, that might be a stretch, but it's definitely a good bit of fun.

There are a number of confectionery items starting with P that the upcoming version of Android could adopt as its code name. With that in mind, we've put together this list of our best guesses.