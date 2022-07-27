Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release: when does it launch

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release is imminent. JRPG fans the world over are, quite rightly, extremely excited about Monolith Soft’s next entry in the beloved series.

In a matter of days, JRPG fans will be sinking their teeth into a robust combat system and a classic, long-form narrative. With a wide range of character classes to choose from and the return of Xenoblade’s iconic combo system, Nintendo Switch users are certainly in for a treat.

Fortunately for all of us, it looks like the game will deliver on its promises. From the very start, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 seems intent on delivering and improving upon the iconic JRPG story formula, doubling down on the fundamentals that make the genre great.

In preparation for its imminent Switch release, we’ve prepared a release day guide to help you out. Below, you’ll find instructions on how to preload the game, details on all the different editions available, and information on the upcoming Expansion Pass.

Thanks to our guide, you’ll be fully ready for Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s release and fully poised to enjoy everything this generous JRPG has to offer.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release guide

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release: what time does it release?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available July 29 at 12:00 AM EST/05:00 AM BST/14:00 PM AEST on the Nintendo eShop. As we understand it, Xenoblade will be launching at this time in all regions, so there's no need to track a rollout.

Fortunately, this type of release means that there is no risk of spoilers coming in from other time zones. However, we recommend being vigilant nonetheless. Social media can be especially dangerous for the spoiler–averse.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release: Preloading guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Want to preload Xenoblade Chronicles 3 so you can jump in at launch without waiting? Fortunately, the game is already available to preload. Head on over to the Nintendo eShop (opens in new tab) and then navigate to the product page and select 'Download' once you own it. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clocks in at 14.6GB, so be sure to check that you have enough space free on your console.

In order to preload the game, you'll need to have preordered it, obviously. At the time of writing, preorders are still available on the Nintendo eShop, and should remain so until launch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release: Editions guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Copies of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 come in two flavors: the Standard Edition and the Collector's Edition (also known as the Special Edition in the US). The Standard Edition is exactly what you'd expect: a copy of the game with no extra bells or whistles. The Collector's Edition, however, comes with a host of goodies, including package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a 250-page concept art book, and a steel case for the Switch game card.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has confirmed that it won't be releasing the Collector's Edition in the UK or Europe at launch, but it will be selling all of the Collector's Edition goodies separately in September. You can register your interest here (opens in new tab) if you'd like to be kept in the loop.

US fans are able to preorder the Special Edition from the Nintendo Store (opens in new tab) for $89.99. The physical edition of the game is set to ship on July 29 while the rest of the Special Edition bundle is set to ship in "fall 2022" (that's roughly around September, for our readers in the Southern Hemisphere).

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release: Expansion Pass guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Expansion Pass is set to release on the same day as the main game and will give you access to four phases of content due to be released for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The first phase is due to drop at or around the game's launch, while the subsequent phases of content are due to emerge periodically until the end of 2023.

Available on the My Nintendo Store (opens in new tab), the Pass is due to set you back $29.99/£26.99/AU$43.18. Though we don't know exactly what this content will look like yet, fans of the game will definitely want to take a look.

With that, you now know everything there is to know about the upcoming release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Strap in, and prepare yourself for another cracking Monolith Soft adventure.