Neko Atsume tips and tricks

Neko Atsume (which translates, quite literally as 'collecting cats)' tasks you with using toys and food to attract cats to your home. There are 53 to lure and add to your collection so it's all about learning the best combination of items to nab those super rare felines.

Mobile games are big business over in Japan, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn that the humble smartphone is as big a gaming platform as any console or handheld. You might, however, be a little shocked to learn one of the biggest mobile hits to reach the Eastern gaming market is all about collecting felines in your backyard. No really.

Neko Atsume is available for both Android and iOS as a free download, so if you're not familiar with the game at the moment, this guide could inspire you to be a cat collecting pro.

