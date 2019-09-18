Borderlands 3 FL4K builds: best skill trees, abilities and action skills for your Beastmaster

If you love the idea of having a pet run around with you, then you’re going to want to know the best Borderlands 3 FL4K build.

It’s not enough to simply have a Spiderant or evil monkey following you around, you need to be aware of which skills benefit them the most, and how to lean into that fact.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide to the Best Borderlands 3 FL4K builds, it’ll set you on the right path with this Beastmaster.

Why choose FL4K?

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

FL4K is a robotic hunter who revels in death and uses his beloved pets to deal out huge damage, cripple enemies, or just stay in the fight longer.

FL4K has three different pets, which correlate with three different skill trees and three different Action Skills. You can mix and match any of these aspects, but generally speaking you’ll want to stick to one path as it allows you to unlock more powerful versions of that pet.

Best FL4K solo build

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

As is often the case, the Solo build is all about (ah, ha, ha, ha) stayin’ alive.

As such, we’re going to be focusing on the Stalker skill tree and the Fade Away ability, but instead of using the Jabber, we’re going to use the Spiderant Centurion pet for the increased Health Regeneration it grants.

Here are the skills:

Self-Repairing System: increase Max Health and grants extra Health Regeneration.

increase Max Health and grants extra Health Regeneration. Overclocked: grants increased fire rate and reload speed.

grants increased fire rate and reload speed. Turn Tail And Run: grants improved Damage Reduction and Health Regeneration when moving, grants increased Gun Damage and Fire Rate when still.

grants improved Damage Reduction and Health Regeneration when moving, grants increased Gun Damage and Fire Rate when still. Lick The Wounds: your pet will try and revive you in Fight For Your Life, because they are better than you deserve.

your pet will try and revive you in Fight For Your Life, because they are better than you deserve. Hidden Machine: grants increased damage when attacking an enemy that isn’t focused on FL4K.

grants increased damage when attacking an enemy that isn’t focused on FL4K. Rage and Recover: grants extra Health Regeneration to you and your pet after killing an enemy.

You can use the remaining points to invest in the Hunter Skill tree to unlock the stronger Spiderants if you’d like to, but these are the core skills.

Best FL4K co-op build

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Co-op is more about dealing damage than worrying about taking it, and that’s why you want to be knee deep in the Hunter skill tree as well as using the Skag pet.

The pet allows you to deal increased damage, while the Rakk Attack! Action Skill lets you send out attacks at long-range. Here are the skills that kill(s):

Interplanetary Stalker: grants increases damage whenever you kill an enemy. Also grants a different bonus based on the enemy killed.

grants increases damage whenever you kill an enemy. Also grants a different bonus based on the enemy killed. Second Intention: grants increased Reload Speed when killing an enemy.

grants increased Reload Speed when killing an enemy. Ambush Predator: grants extra Critical Hit Damage and Weapon Handling when you aren’t near enemies.

grants extra Critical Hit Damage and Weapon Handling when you aren’t near enemies. Hunter’s Eye: grants extra bonuses extra enemies based on what type they are.

grants extra bonuses extra enemies based on what type they are. Two F4ng: occasionally fire an extra projectile as you fire your weapon.

occasionally fire an extra projectile as you fire your weapon. Big Game: increases the effectiveness and duration of your Hunter Kills.

increases the effectiveness and duration of your Hunter Kills. The Most Dangerous Game: grants extra Gun Damage, Critical Hit Damage, and Handling when killing a Badass enemy. Also gives you cash when you do so.

grants extra Gun Damage, Critical Hit Damage, and Handling when killing a Badass enemy. Also gives you cash when you do so. Galactic Shadow: increases Critical Hit Damage and makes it less likely that enemies will target you.

These are the main skills you want to take, as with the Solo Build, it’s worth investing some points in the Master skill tree if you want to upgrade your Skag companion. They’re a good dog/lizard/thing.