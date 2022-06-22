The best dragon type pokémon are traditionally very strong opponents, so you’ll want some on your side in Pokémon Go. In this guide, we’ll explain their strengths and weaknesses as well as which are the best to keep an eye out for.

Dragon type pokémon are some of the most powerful monsters available in all of the best Pokémon games, and Pokémon Go is no different. They come in many forms, from the fearsome Rayquaza to the more friendly-looking (but still fearsome in its own right!) Dragonite. However, as you can see on our Pokémon Go type chart, they have their own particular effectiveness and vulnerabilities to consider. You’ll need to know these when taking one into a battle, whether you want to beat a gym, a Team Rocket member, or a friend or stranger in the game’s PvP mode.

Also, with so many strong contenders, it can be tough to know just which are the best dragon type pokémon in Pokémon Go. You’ll need to know which ones to catch and put resources towards training if you want to bring your team to victory.

Keep reading to know what those are, as well as the specific strengths and weaknesses of the dragon type pokémon and where you might be able to find them on your adventures throughout the world in Pokémon Go.

The best dragon type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are dragon type pokémon strong against in Pokémon Go?

Dragon type pokémon are resistant to fire, water, grass, and electric type attacks. And dragon type attacks are also super effective against other dragon type pokémon.

What are dragon type pokémon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Dragon type pokémon are vulnerable to ice, fairy, and other dragon type attacks. Dragon type attacks are also not very effective against steel and especially fairy type pokémon.

What are the best dragon type pokémon in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

Rayquaza

Rayquaza is a powerful legendary pokémon available in Pokémon Go. It also has a Mega Evolution for even more power, so collect Mega Energy and use it when you want to have an especially strong battle.

Rayquaza is available from five-star Raid Battles. However, the pool of pokémon available in raids is constantly changing, so it may not be possible to obtain a Rayquaza. Keep an eye out for when it returns to the Raid Battle pool.

Rayquaza is a dragon and flying type Pokemon. It is resistant to fighting, bug, fire, water, and especially ground and grass type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to rock, dragon, fairy, and especially ice type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Giratina

Giratina is a strong pokémon in Pokémon Go, and is an especially popular choice in PvP battles.

It comes in two forms. Its Origin form has more defense, while its Altered form has more attack and is usually considered better. Both can be found in five-star Raid Battles. Like all legendaries, however, it suffers from the downside that the pool of Pokémon that can appear in these battles is constantly changing.

Giratina is a ghost and dragon type pokémon. It will take less damage from bug, electric, fighting, fire, grass, normal, poison, and water type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to dark, dragon, fairy, ghost, and ice type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Palkia

Palkia is another dragon type legendary that’s a good option for battling in Pokémon Go.

Bear in mind once again that legendary pokémon are only available through Raid Battles, so not all of them are available at all times. Be sure to check whether Palkia is available when you’re searching for it, and if it is, group up with some friends in order to take on the Raid Battle.

Palkia is a water and dragon type pokémon, so it is resistant to steel and especially fire and water type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to dragon and fairy type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Dialga

Yet another Legendary dragon type pokémon, Dialga has a strong attack stat that makes it great for taking out opponents quickly.

However once again, it will not always be available due to the pokémon in Raid Battles swapping in and out. Hopefully with so many strong dragon type legendaries, you will be able to find at least one that is currently in the pool.

Dialga is a steel and dragon type pokémon. It is resistant to normal, flying, rock, bug, steel, water, electric, psychic, and especially poison and grass type attacks. However, it is still vulnerable to fighting and ground type attacks.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Garchomp

For a pokémon which isn’t a legendary and can be found more easily, consider garchomp, which also has a very high attack stat.

Garchomp can simply be evolved from Gible and Gabite using candies. Keep an eye out for Gible in the wild, walk with one as your buddy, and feed them berries in gyms to gather up all the candy you need to obtain one.

Garchomp is a dragon and ground type pokémon. It is resistant to poison, rock, fire, and especially electric type attacks. However, it is weak to dragon, fairy, and especially ice type attacks.